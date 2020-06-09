Keith Hired As New North Lamar HS Principal

Returns to make Paris his home

When students and staff return to North Lamar High School in August, they will find a new face to welcome them. Some teachers may even recognize him as a former student and a proud graduate of the NLHS Class of 1990.

Mark Keith, who has served in the Lufkin Independent School District for the past nine years and most recently as principal of Brandon Elementary School, was named the new principal of North Lamar High School during the regular school board meeting Monday night. Keith will fill the position of Clay Scarborough, who has taken the position as principal of Seguin High School.

“I am truly humbled and thankful for the opportunity to serve the staff and students of North Lamar High School,” said Keith. “As a graduate of North Lamar High School, the district has always held a special place in my heart. The memories created, the amazing teachers I learned from, and life-long friends resulted from my experiences at North Lamar. To be able to serve and give back to this great community is a dream come true. It’s ALWAYS a great day to be a North Lamar Panther!!”

Keith received his bachelor’s degree from Stephen F. Austin State University before getting his master’s from Southwest Texas State University. He has both Principal EC-12 and Secondary 6-12 certifications. Much of his education career has been with the high school population and in the theatre arts department.

In 2014, Keith was named Teacher of the Year at Lufkin High School, and in 2018 he was appointed Principal of the Year for Lufkin ISD Alternative Center for Education.

NLISD Superintendent Kelli Stewart said, “It is an honor to welcome Mr. Mark Keith to North Lamar ISD as the new high school principal. We were looking for a strong instructional leader with great communication skills, experience, and knowledge. We are confident Mr. Keith will be an asset to our students and staff. Mr. Keith is a graduate of North Lamar High School, and I am excited that he wants to bring his passion for education to our district.”