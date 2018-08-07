Keith’s Coffee Help In Today’s Nashville Insider

A retired teacher recently treated Keith Urban to free coffee. NJ.com claims Keith was short on cash when he recently stopped at a Medford, New Jersey convenience store. Retired teacher Ruth Reed offered to pay for his drink. She had no idea who he was. Keith later posed for a picture with Ruth.

Facebook reacts …

“Ruth was an amazing elementary school teacher in Medford for many years until she retired. Now she continues to give back to the schools by subbing and volunteering. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer person!”

“[Ruth is] a very kind soul who regularly treats folks to coffee at Wawa”

“Lucky you Keith Urban! You got to meet one of the nicest ladies in Medford!”

The E! News Network claims Kelly Clarkson has chosen Thomas Rhett as her advisor for the next season of The Voice. Adam Levine chose Cee Lo Green. Access Hollywood claims Blake Shelton has chosen Keith Urban as his advisor. Jennifer Hudson has chosen Halsey as her advisor.

Carrie Underwood tells Redbook magazine that she still notices her facial injury.“Any time someone gets injured, it looks pretty bad in the beginning, and you’re like, ‘What is this going to wind up like?’ You just don’t know. It was also a perception thing because I look at myself now and I see it quite a bit, but other people are like, ‘I wouldn’t have even noticed.’ Nobody else looks at you as much as you think they do. Nobody notices as much as you think they will, so that’s been nice to learn.”

Thomas Rhett tells People Magazine that he has mixed opinions on Speedos.“My position on Speedos changes depending on the country that I’m in. If you’re in Europe, it’s definitely acceptable. If you’re here, it’s probably not acceptable. I would not wear one here. I might wear one on stage though.”

Country Fancast claims Jason and Brittany Aldean’s Bulldog Bentley has passed away at the age of 19.

Britney posted; “This boy [Bentley] made me a mommy first and every day I thank the lord that I found him in that Tuscaloosa newspaper… spent all my savings and brought him home to a house full of girlfriends ready to love on him for life. You are my ?? Mr. B!!! The chubbiest angel on earth?? That face????,” Brittany shared in the past about ‘Mr. B.’ This isn’t something I’d usually share on social media, but I know many of y’all have come to love Mr. B. especially because he was such a major part of my life and in so many of my pictures. He truly was the best dog, my first born, my little chunky companion since I was 19 years old…there will never be another like him???? Where there were dog bowls and beds, now there are only memories of that sweet little ‘toof’ and loud snores??”

Pop Culture Country claims Luke Bryan has officially opened his Nashville bar. Luke’s 32 Bridge Food and Drink has eight bars, four stages, two restaurants and a rooftop sushi bar.