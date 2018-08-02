Kenny Chesney Talks Hurricane Recovery In Today’s Nashville Insider

Kenny Chesney tells People magazine that the destruction that Hurricane Irma caused to his home and friends on the island of St John was devastating. “That was a tough thing for me. I didn’t have a lot of communication with anyone that I cared about for several days. To live in that moment, not knowing if everything was okay and everybody was alive, was really hard. Everybody was scared. There was no Internet, no cell towers, no power. I wanted to fly down the day after and take some supplies and get some people off, but we couldn’t. They had to clear the runways. My heart broke. I knew that a lot of people that I loved and an island that I loved was really bleeding, and we had to figure out a way to stop it.”

Keith Urban tells Australia’s Interview magazine that he was scared to ask Nicole Kidman out on a date. “I thought she was way out of my league. It’s not an ‘Oh shucks, oh me’ story. It’s legit. I’m a kid from Brissy [Brisbane] and went to Nashville. It’s always what I wanted to do. And somewhere along the way, I end up meeting Nic. I might have a wild imagination about the possibilities in life, obviously, but not in a million years did I think that some girl like that would be interested in me. At all.”

Radar Online claims Miranda Lambert has allegedly been calling her married boyfriend’s wife, Staci Felker. Staci posted screenshots of her call log along with the caption; “FYI, if you’re crazy and crazy famous, this is how your number comes up. 10 times in one night #insecure #rightfully so.”

Thomas Rhett tells Country Fancast that he has a flair for fashion. “I’ve always been a stylish kid and even going into high school and in college, I’ve always loved trying new things, just kind of like in my music.”

Sounds Like Nashville claims Carrie Underwood’s new open for NBC’s Sunday Night Football will feature Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins, Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, among others.

Morgan Evans tells People magazine that he and his wife, Kelsea Ballerini, have one rule they adhere to since getting married. “I think the main thing we’ve discovered is just to make sure that we at least hear each other’s voices every day.”