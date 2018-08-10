Kenny’s Blessed Life In Today’s Nashville Insider

Keith Urban tells W magazine that he will try anything once. “The way I approach my career is, ‘Let’s do it. We can scrap it after the fact.’ I learned that from my wife. Try anything, do anything, it’ll be very apparent if it stinks.”

Luke Bryan tells the website ‘Faith It’ that the first song he ever wrote was a Christian song. “My first song was ‘The Day He Turned Me Around,’ and it was a Christian song. I remember it fondly. It was just a simple Christian song, but I physically wrote it and performed it in front of my congregation when I was 15, maybe 16.”

Jana Kramer tells People magazine that her second baby has saved her marriage to Mike Caussin. “Babies and having other kids don’t save a marriage but for us, this baby truly has been a savior for us in a way that we’ve really done our work and gotten dirt. We’re bringing a child into this world [so] we have to be there for each other and continue to do our own recovery work for him and me and be in a place where we’re bringing [our son] into the best environment possible.”

Kenny Chesney tells Parade Magazine that his life is blessed. “I had no idea my life could be like this. I used to go out in my backyard and just look up at the sky and know there was something out there for me. I just didn’t know what it was. I do love my life now. I am blessed beyond belief.”

Jason Aldean tells CMT that he once got fired from a gig for not playing Prince’s “Purple Rain”. “The owner was pretty annoying. He kept coming up to me during the show and asking me to play ‘Purple Rain.’ I just get down in his face onstage. Basically, I told him I didn’t know the song and to get out of my face. He let us finish the set and fired us. We didn’t get paid, so that one was pretty bad.”

Thomas Rhett tells CMT that he still gets nervous before his shows. “You know, I get nervous before every show. It doesn’t matter if I’m playing for my momma or 20,000 people.”