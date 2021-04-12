" /> Kentucky Man Jailed After Low Speed Chase In Hopkins County – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner

Kentucky Man Jailed After Low Speed Chase In Hopkins County

3 mins ago

Mohammedali Ahmedin  Hopkins County Jail

A Kentucky man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a slow speed chase that began with a hit and run accident in Hope, Arkansas. The suspect also allegedly hit an Arkansas State Trooper vehicle.  The chase went down I-30 and finally ended when the suspect crashed into the median at the 113 mile marker near Cumby after spikes had been deployed at the 138 and 131 mile markers. Thirty-one-year-old  Mohammedali Ahmedin was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault. He told officers that Allah had instructed him to commit the crimes.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     