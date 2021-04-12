Kentucky Man Jailed After Low Speed Chase In Hopkins County

A Kentucky man was arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a slow speed chase that began with a hit and run accident in Hope, Arkansas. The suspect also allegedly hit an Arkansas State Trooper vehicle. The chase went down I-30 and finally ended when the suspect crashed into the median at the 113 mile marker near Cumby after spikes had been deployed at the 138 and 131 mile markers. Thirty-one-year-old Mohammedali Ahmedin was arrested on multiple charges, including aggravated assault. He told officers that Allah had instructed him to commit the crimes.