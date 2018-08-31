KFC Contest Aims To Give $11,000 To Parents Who Name Their Newborn ‘harland’

KFC has a novel contest going – the fast food chain wants to give a pair of expecting parents $11,000 toward their child’s education fund – all they have to do is name their baby Harland. The contest is in honor of what would’ve been Harland Sanders’ 128th birthday on September 9th. To enter the contest, parents must visit www.kfc.com/babyharland between September 9th and October 9th to submit the name, date, and time of their child’s birth – per a valid birth certificate or hospital records – after which the details will be “vetted appropriately” to determine one true winner of the contest. The winner will be notified on or around October 15th, and awarded with the $11,000 donation, as well as an additional $3,850 to offset taxes, according to the official rules.