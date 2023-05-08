Kids Marathon Finale Tuesday, May 9th 4pm-6pm

The United Way of Lamar County’s Kids Marathon Finale is Tuesday, May 9th from 4pm – 6pm at the Trail de Paris at the Love Civic Center entrance.

191 kids are registered in this year’s Kids Marathon. Participants ran the first mile together March 21st, have logged in their miles, and now are back to run the final mile together. As kids cross the finish line they will receive their medals.

Credit Union of Texas will have their Community Grill food truck at the event and will have free all-beef hot dogs, chips and a drink for the runners and their families. All runners present at the Finale can also enter to win a $100 Hibbett Sports gift card.

The sponsors for this year’s Kids Marathon are Quality Care ER, Brookshire’s, ONCOR, Lamar National Bank, Paris Regional Health, Farmers Bank & Trust, Guaranty Bank & Trust, and Screen Graphics.