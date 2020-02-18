Kids Marathon in Paris

The Eleventh Annual Kids Marathon, sponsored by the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business, and Industry, is scheduled to kick off on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 5:15 p.m. The marathon will begin at the Love Civic Center Sports Complex Pavilion.

The event is a way to improve the health of the community, and is offered free to any student in Lamar County in Kindergarten through sixth grade. All students will receive a running log and run their first mile on the Trail de Paris on March 2.

“The event is designed to encourage students to run a marathon, which is 26.2 miles, over the course of eight weeks,” said Program Coordinator Sabrina Rosson. “The primary goal is to encourage children to become more physically active.”

Should the event be rained out, the alternate date is set as March 3, 2020. The finale to the Kids Marathon is scheduled for May 4, 2020. Online registration is available at www.eventbrite.com <http://www.eventbrite.com/> by searching for Kids Marathon 2020. For more information, contact Sabrina Rosson at srossonparisjc.edu <http://srossonparisjc.edu/>.