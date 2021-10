Kilgore firefighters contained an industrial area, but they were still working to put out the fire. The fire was big and fueled by 35 mph winds. The Kilgore Fire Department is also working on several other fires. Other fires overwhelmed the department, and Gregg County helped. Officials asked residents to shelter indoors because of smoke. In addition, they canceled Kilgore’s football game Thursday night because it was in the path of the smoke.