Jermaine Wheat

Gregg County Jail

Bond is $3.5 million for a Kilgore man accused of killing his mother and aunt in October. Officials charged 33-year-old Jermaine Wheat with capital murder of multiple persons, burglary of a habitation, and making a false alarm or report of an emergency. The charges stem from the killings of 68-year-old Daisy and 63-year-old Karen Wheat. Jermain is the son of Karen.