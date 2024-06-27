ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Know The Laws On Fireworks Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations.

PARIS, TEXAS – The City of Paris reminds the public that the City’s Code of Ordinances makes it illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sell, or use fireworks on private property, streets, driveways, parking lots, in any city park, including Lake Crook, or anywhere inside the city limits. The city is committed to administering uniform zero-tolerance enforcement of the fireworks ban on anyone caught with or using fireworks inside the city limits during the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

The penalties for violating the City of Paris Code of Ordinances 6.04.001 and Fire Code 5601.1.3 include a fine of up to $2000.00 and confiscation and/or destruction of any open fireworks. A web page with additional information is available at www.ParisTexas.gov/Fireworks.

The ordinance is designed to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of all residents, allowing them to celebrate in their preferred manner. It’s important to remember that fireworks can pose serious risks, from starting fires to causing physical injuries and distress to pets. The laws protect those who choose not to use fireworks, as it’s impossible to contain the loud noises and flashes of light within property lines.

It’s important to note that fireworks are also prohibited in Texas State Parks and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lands and water. If you’re planning to use fireworks, it’s crucial to check the legality of such use beforehand to avoid any legal issues.

