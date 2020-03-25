" /> “Knucklehead” Jersey Man Charged With Terroristic Threats – EastTexasRadio.com
“Knucklehead” Jersey Man Charged With Terroristic Threats

5 hours ago

A New Jersey man who coughed on a grocery store employee before telling her he had coronavirus has been charged with terroristic threats, harassment, and obstruction, authorities said Tuesday. The state’s attorney general’s office said the man entered a Wegmans in Manalapan on Sunday night, and got into an altercation with the store employee after she told him he was too close to her and a display of prepared food. The man, later identified by authorities as 50-year-old George Falcone, of Freehold, then allegedly “stepped forward to within three feet of her, leaned toward her, and purposely coughed, before laughing and saying he had coronavirus.” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) on Tuesday said this case makes it clear there are “knuckleheads out there.”

