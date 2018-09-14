KOYN Teacher Of The Week For Sept. 14

Our Teacher of the Week is Amanda Ritchey 1st Grade teacher at Aikin Elementary. She was nominated by Lisa Golden who said: “She always shows such dedication to her job but you can tell she really loves these kids. I see kids meet her out of school and it shows that they’re crazy about her too. She shows what teaching is supposed to be about. Keep it up, Amanda!”

