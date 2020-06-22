" /> KOYN’s Ivy Lee Talks to Texas Artist George Navarro – EastTexasRadio.com
KOYN’s Ivy Lee Talks to Texas Artist George Navarro

6 hours ago

 

George Navarro is a young artist (he was born in Chihuahua, Mexico in 1991), and though being young in years, he already has a decades-long heritage of music and performing.   His father, Jorge Navarro, along with his uncles, are members of the Latin Grammy-winning band, Caballo Dorado.  The band dominated the music charts in 1997 with their smash hit “No Rompas Mi Corazon”, a Spanish rendition of Billy Ray Cyrus’ country hit “Achy Breaky Heart”.  The band has received multiple Grammy nominations and took home the Grammy for Best Group Album in 2009 and remains popular to this day.

KOYN’s Ivy Lee had a chance to catch up with George!

Learn more about George here!

