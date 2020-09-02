Kristi Callihan Named Region 8 Outstanding Principal Of The Year

Kristi Callihan, Principal of Paris Junior High School in Paris ISD, has been selected to represent the Texas Association of Secondary School Principals as a Region 8 Outstanding Principal of the Year.

TASSP recognizes outstanding principals and assistant principals from the twenty region Education Service Centers in the state. School administrators are nominated and chosen by their peers within their regions. Bases of the nominations are upon exemplary performance and outstanding leadership. As a Region 8 winner, Mrs. Callihan is eligible to compete for the state title of Texas Principal of the Year.

Kristi Callihan, starting her 3rd year as principal, has headed and been a member of the leadership team at Paris Junior High since August 2015. She attended Texas A&M Commerce University and earned a Bachelor’s degree and a Master of Educational Leadership in 2008. Mrs. Callihan sees herself as a risk-taker, a visionary, and a leader of learners, and she has been an educator for the past 30 years. Twenty-eight of those being a Wildcat.

Paris is a district that strives to meet the needs of students, parents, and the faculty with great pride. She feels it has been an honor to grow and learn with such generous support and leaders throughout her years. She is honored to serve the students and faculty at Paris Junior High and credits the continued success of their campus to the staff’s collaboration and dedication. She is credited with the achievement of TEPSA District 8 Assistant Principal of the Year 2012-2013. Mrs. Callihan also has the support of her husband, Bryan, and two beautiful children, Kaden and Ashlyn.

The recognition of each of the region winners is during the Josten’s Night of the Stars Awards Dinner. It is in conjunction with the TASSP Summer had each year in June in Austin. Each will be presented with an award and recognized in a commemorative book entitled Texas Principals, Texas Heroes.