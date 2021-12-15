Kroger And Unvaccinated Employees

Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the country, has announced that they will be ending Covid-19 benefits for its unvaccinated workers. Among the benefits lost is receiving two weeks of emergency leave if they become infected. Unvaccinated salaried employees under Kroger’s healthcare plan will also have to pay a $50 surcharge. Kroger has said that employees who contract covid-19 will still be able to use earned paid time off and leave, but vaccinated employees would be receiving a “special” leave. Kroger is said to continue offering employees $100 payments for getting vaccinated.

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=kroger%20unvaccinated