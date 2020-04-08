Kroger, Walmart Testing One-way Aisles To Help Maintain Social Distancing

Kroger and Walmart are testing out one-way aisles in some of their stores to help maintain social distancing among customers. Other retailers have been using it as well, and in some places like Connecticut, one-way aisles are mandated as emergency regulations. Other measures some retailers have put in place to protect shoppers and workers include plexiglass partitions at checkouts, designated shopping hours for older and immune-compromised people, putting up distancing signs, and limiting the number of customers allowed in stores at the same time.