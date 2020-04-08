" /> Kroger, Walmart Testing One-way Aisles To Help Maintain Social Distancing – EastTexasRadio.com
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Morrell banner
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Radio It’s On (COVID-19 timing)
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Kroger, Walmart Testing One-way Aisles To Help Maintain Social Distancing

3 hours ago

 

Kroger and Walmart are testing out one-way aisles in some of their stores to help maintain social distancing among customers. Other retailers have been using it as well, and in some places like Connecticut, one-way aisles are mandated as emergency regulations. Other measures some retailers have put in place to protect shoppers and workers include plexiglass partitions at checkouts, designated shopping hours for older and immune-compromised people, putting up distancing signs, and limiting the number of customers allowed in stores at the same time.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     