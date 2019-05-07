Kyle Petty Charity Ride Through Mt Pleasant

Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Celebrates the 25th Anniversary with its

Longest Route Ever

For the first time in the Ride’s history, 250 riders will travel nearly 3,700 miles from corner to corner

across the country, raising money to send kids to Victory Junction

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Mar. 5, 2019 – Former NASCAR driver and NBC Sports racing analyst Kyle Petty will

celebrate the 25th anniversary of his annual Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America by leading the longest route in the Ride’s history. As one of the most successful and popular charity rides in the

country, the Ride will travel a true corner-to-corner route across the United States – starting in Seattle,

Washington, on May 3 and ending in Key Largo, Florida, on May 11.

On this milestone anniversary route, Petty will lead 250 participants, including more than 30 new Riders,

through 11 states in nine days. Presented for the seventh year in a row by Manheim®, North America’s

leading provider of used vehicle services and the host of two stops along the route at Manheim Seattle

and Manheim Tampa, the Ride will travel nearly 3,700 miles to raise funds and awareness for Victory

Junction – a camp dedicated to providing life-changing camping experiences for children with chronic or

life-threatening illnesses.

Traveling from Washington to Florida, this year’s trek will offer a variety of incredible scenic views. From

the beauty of the Pacific Northwest and the red rock terrain in Utah, to the Colorado hot springs and the Rocky Mountains, to the North Central Plains of Texas and the Louisiana bayou, and onto the Everglades

and sunny Florida beaches, Petty believes this 25thAnniversary Ride will be the ride of a lifetime.

“This year’s route is special because we’re bringing back a few of our favorite Ride stops from past years,

like Glenwood Springs, Santa Fe and Childress, but we’re also adding in a bunch of new places that our

Riders will love,” said Petty. “I may be biased, but I believe this year’s Ride will be the best ever! We’ve

gone north to south and west to east but never corner to corner. Seattle to the Keys is a bucket list ride

and I can’t wait to knock it off my list and help our Riders do the same.”

Spectators along the 2019 route are encouraged to attend one of the Ride’s nine overnight stops or

daily fuel stops to greet Petty and the riders, purchase memorabilia and make donations.

25th Anniversary Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America Schedule:

• Day 1, Friday, May 3 – Seattle, Washington to Ontario, Oregon

• Day 2, Saturday, May 4 – Ontario, Oregon to Orem-Provo, Utah

• Day 3, Sunday, May 5 – Orem-Provo, Utah to Glenwood Springs, Colorado

• Day 4, Monday, May 6 – Glenwood Springs, Colorado to Santa Fe, New Mexico

• Day 5, Tuesday, May 7 – Santa Fe, New Mexico to Childress, Texas

• Day 6, Wednesday, May 8 – Childress, Texas to Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana

• Day 7, Thursday, May 9 – Shreveport-Bossier City, Louisiana to Pensacola Beach, Florida

• Day 8, Friday, May 10 – Pensacola Beach, Florida to Tampa, Florida

• Day 9, Saturday, May 11 – Tampa, Florida to Key Largo, Florida

“We have loved being a part of the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America for the last seven years, and

we’re thrilled to be back again as a sponsor,” said Grace Huang, president of Manheim. “Giving back is at

the heart of what we do, and our team members at Manheim Seattle and Manheim Tampa in particular

are excited to welcome Riders and the community to their locations in support of this worthwhile

cause.”

Because of the Ride, 8,185 children have attended Victory Junction at no cost to their families. Last year

alone, the Ride raised $1.3 million and sent 100 children to Camp. Victory Junction has served as the

Ride’s primary beneficiary since its establishment by Petty and his family in 2004 in honor of his late son,

Adam.

Among the celebrities participating in this year’s Ride are NASCAR Hall of Famer and seven-time

champion Richard Petty; NASCAR legends Harry Gant, Hershel McGriff, and Donnie Allison; current

NASCAR driver David Ragan; former Formula 1, Champ Car and NASCAR driver Max Papis; former NFL

great and Heisman Trophy winner (1982) Herschel Walker; Heisman Trophy winner (1980) and Super

Bowl champion (XXII) George Rogers; and NBC Sports NASCAR personalities Krista Voda, Rutledge

Wood, and Rick Allen.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 25 years since the Ride started. What started as just a few friends riding

motorcycles to race tracks around the country have turned into something so much bigger than I could’ve

ever imagined,” said Petty. “Because of our sponsors, fans and the people who participate in this Ride,

whether they’re veteran participants or first-timers, so many deserving kids get to have the time of their

life at Victory Junction each year.”

The 2019 Ride is made possible by presenting sponsor Manheim, as well as Coca-Cola, Harley-Davidson

Motor Company, Dodge, Dodge Law, Racing Electronics, WinCraft Racing, FLUIDYNE Racing Products,

Petty Family Foundation, Headbands of Hope, Piedmont Moving Systems, WileyX, Manafort Brothers

Inc., Stock Car Steel & Aluminum, Inc., and Goody’s.

Keep up with Petty and the Ride on social media at the following accounts:

• Facebook: www.facebook.com/kpcharityride and www.facebook.com/kylepetty45

• Instagram: www.instagram.com/kpcharityride and www.instagram.com/kylepetty

• Twitter: www.twitter.com/kpcharityride and www.twitter.com/kylepetty

For more information about the Ride or to donate, please visit www.kylepettycharityride.com.

About Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America

Led by former NASCAR driver and racing analyst Kyle Petty, the Kyle Petty Charity Ride Across America is

an annual cross-country motorcycle trek that raises funds and awareness for Victory Junction. The ride is one of the most successful and popular charity events in the country. Now in its 25th year, more than

8,400 riders have logged 12 million cumulative motorcycle miles and raised more than $18.5 million for

Victory Junction and other children’s charities.

About Victory Junction

Victory Junction is a year-round camping environment for children, ages six to 16, with chronic medical

conditions or serious illnesses. Co-founded by Kyle Petty and his family in honor of their son Adam, the

camp is located in Randleman, North Carolina. Victory Junction exists to provide life-changing camping

experiences that are exciting, fun and empowering, in a safe and medically-sound environment, always free of charge. As a not-for-profit organization, the camp operates solely through the support of

generous individuals, foundations, organizations, and corporations to provide this experience at no

charge to children and their families. Since the camp’s inception, more than 28,300 children and families

have received not only a circle of support but experiences thought to only be possible by healthy

children. Victory Junction is a member of the SeriousFun Children’s Network of Camps founded by Paul

Newman and is accredited by the rigorous guidelines of the American Camping Association. To learn

more, please visit www.victoryjunction.org.

About Manheim (www.manheim.com)

Manheim®

is North America’s leading provider of end-to-end wholesale solutions that help dealer and

commercial clients increase profits in their used vehicle operations. Through its physical, mobile and

digital sales network, Manheim offers services for inventory management, buying and selling, floor

planning, logistics, assurance and reconditioning. With its omnichannel approach, Manheim Marketplace enables wholesale vehicle clients with more efficient ways to connect and transact business

how and when they want. Approximately 18,000 team members help Manheim offer 8 million used

vehicles annually, facilitating transactions representing nearly $58 billion in value. Headquartered

in Atlanta, Manheim North America is a Cox Automotive™ brand. For more information, visit

http://press.manheim.com.