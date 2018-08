Bond has been set at $35,000 for a Louisiana man arrested after a traffic stop and pursuit by a Hopkins County Deputy. The deputy pulled over 66-year-old Michael David Alderson at the 141-mile marker on I-30 and requested permission to search, which Alderson denied. He then sped away, at speeds up to 120 mph, when informed that a K9 would be used to search the vehicle. Alderson stopped about three miles later and was arrested for Evading Arrest with a Vehicle.