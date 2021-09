The State Fair of Texas returns today after the pandemic forced it to hold a minor drive-thru event last year. There are some safety suggestions, like indoor mask-wearing, but the most significant difference people may notice long lines for food. That’s because the fair is affected by a severe labor shortage. Also, Dallas County is giving free COVID-19 vaccinations near Big Tex. Those who get vaccinated will also receive about $20 in free, fair coupons.