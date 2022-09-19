Ladonia Police Department Out Of Business

Effective 9/12/2022, the Ladonia Police Department is no longer in service.

It has been our honor to serve the Ladonia community for the last three years. Our Department consisted of highly trained, non-paid VOLUNTEERS who gave their time, money, and resources to build the Department.

The department personnel had over 116 years of combined experience. In addition, most had multiple certifications, including three Master Peace Officers, four Mental Health Officers, four Instructors/Advanced Instructors, three Sexual Assault-Family Violence Investigators, two Police Snipers, one Hostage Negotiator, one Crime Prevention Inspector, three Firearms Instructors, three Court Security Officers, two Jailers, one School Based Enforcement Officer and more.

Last year, our Department handled 43 calls for service, made 58 traffic stops, and drove over 4,000 miles on patrol, and the Officers paid for $850 in fuel and over $1,000 in vehicle repairs and maintenance. In addition, they volunteered 1,422 hours for the City of Ladonia, approximately $24,000 in free labor. In addition, we received $69,500 in grant monies that paid for the new patrol vehicle and mandated reporting software upgrades. The total financial benefit to the City of Ladonia is $90,243.75. Not bad for an agency with a $5,000 annual budget.

Thank you to the former city leaders, city staff, FISD, and citizens who have supported our efforts over the last three years – Thank You! We wish you well!

Respectfully – Chief Howard Day #700