Lady A’s Hillary Scott’s Favorite in Today’s Nashville Roundup

Lady Antebellum star Hillary Scott tells the website Mass Live what her favorite song to sing is. “That’s really hard because there are so many songs, and they all emote a different theme. But I guess my favorite is the first song we ever had that went to No. 1, which is ‘I Run to You.’ And I just feel the message of it is more timely today then back then when it was released, and so when you have the audience all singing that message together, it’s one of my favorite moments.”

Dierks Bentley tells Billboard magazine that his wife is his ‘rock.’ “I feel like it all starts at home with my wife. She is who grounds me, she is also the one who has helped me to grow as a person over all these years, so I feel if I’m going to tell these stories on ‘The Mountain’, I need to start with her.”

Miranda Lambert tells Billboard magazine that she’s excited about her new song ‘It All Comes Out In The Wash.’ “I think it was just kind of classic me. I think that it’s got some sarcasm to it, but it’s very honest. I haven’t had a single out in a long time, and I’m just ready to have new music. I’m in a new phase of my life and ready to have new music out there that represents that. This one just felt perfect as far as the vibe of it. It’s fun and lighthearted and I’m really excited about it.”

Just Jared says Maddie and Tae star Tae Dye has gotten engaged to her boyfriend, Josh Kerr. He is a musician. Josh posted, “bought the house. got the ring. asked her dad. got the girl. forever started Sept 2nd. I love you @taylordye”

Chris Janson tells Rolling Stone magazine that he makes country music because he doesn’t have any other real talents. “I feel like I was born to do this. I’m not that good at anything else. I believe that you should try to be a master craftsman at whatever you are doing, but other than music, I am pretty sub-par. I’m a great husband and a great father, and I can plant the corn – but I can’t fix the tractor!”

Cole Swindell tells Draft magazine that he always has popcorn and ice cream on his tour bus. “One of the bus favorites is SmartPop popcorn. It’s 94% fat free, so you can see we’re trying to do better. Now, I’m gonna tell on him, but my guitar player, he has this thing where he puts M&M’s in the popcorn. We like to do that and find something good on TV to watch. One of my favorite guilty pleasures is Ben & Jerry’s.”