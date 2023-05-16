Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2

Ladycats Bring Home Second at State Track Meet in Austin

Photo Credit: PHS Photography student Natalia Ramon

The Paris High School Ladycat track team finished in second place at this year’s State Track Meet in Austin, Texas. Multiple medals were brought home by the Ladycats along with a fifth place finish for Wildcat Tomas Farr.

Wildcat Track:
* Tomas Farr – 5th place in Pole Vault with a height of 14’6”

Ladycat Track:
* Jasmine Franklin – 1st in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.26
* Baleigh Cashio – 3rd in the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.26
* 4 x 100 Relay – 2nd place with a time of 47.02 Team members: Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shamyia Holt and Jasmine Franklin
* 4 x 200 Relay – 2nd place with a time of 1:40.333 Team members: Kashyra Gunn, Baleigh Cashion, Shari King and Jasmine Franklin

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     