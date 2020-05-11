Lake Fork Hosting $1 Million Tournament

Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest Moved to November

AUSTIN – The Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has been rescheduled for Nov. 5-8 at Lake Fork in Quitman. The tournament was initially scheduled for June 5-9 but was moved back amid the ongoing public health situation that forced the postponement of the spring competition.

Lake Fork near Emory is hosting the Bassmaster Elite Series tournament, where the top bass anglers in the world will be competing for a total prize purse of $1 million. This unique tournament showcases a “catch-weigh-immediate release” format that Bassmasters designed to honor this lake’s particular size limits and reduce handling stress on large bass. TPWD will be on-site at the Sabine River Authority from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday and Sunday (Nov 7-8) to highlight family-friendly fishing, hunting, and camping opportunities in the state.

Proceeds from the tournament, donated by Gulf States Toyota, will benefit TPWD’s youth fishing and urban outreach programs. Programs benefiting from this tournament include the Neighborhood Fishin’ Program, which brings fishing to families at 18 community park lakes in ten metropolitan areas, and the Texas Division of the Wildlife Forever State-Fish Art Contest, which seeks to interest youth in grades K-12 in fishing.

The official news release from Bassmaster with details about the revised tournament schedule, visit their website: https://www.bassmaster.com/news/bass-announces-revised-2020-tournament-schedule.