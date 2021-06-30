Lake Fork Named Best Bass Lake In USA

Bassmaster Magazine has named Lake Fork the No. 1 bass fishery in the U.S. for 2021. Overall Texas had 10 fisheries on the Top 100 list — Fork, Sam Rayburn, O.H. Ivie, Toledo Bend, Ray Roberts, Conroe, Falcon, Choke Canyon, Texoma and Caddo — creating a tie with California for the state with the most fisheries in the rankings. Twenty 20 ShareLunkers — largemouth bass measuring at least 24 inches in length or 8 pounds — were caught on Fork in the first four months of 2021, with a 15.27-pound giant hooked in March.