Lamar And Red River County Crime Stoppers Taking Team Entries For Mix It Up And Stew It

Lamar and Red River County Crime Stoppers Saturday (Feb 2) at Paris Harley it’s Mix It Up and Stew It. Enter your team now! Head over the 785tips.com to get an entry form. Entry fee is $100.00 per five-member team.

Teams may set up at 6:00 am and begin cooking at 7:00 am and are expected to cook at least five gallons of stew using USDA inspected meat only. Stew must be turned into Judges by noon and service to attendees begins at 12:30 pm. Each team is responsible for their equipment and serving utensils and must clean up their own area and be prepared to stay until the end of the event.

Cash prizes will be awarded the day of the event. $500.00 for 1st place, $250.00 for 2nd place and $150.00 for 3rd place. Plaques will be awarded for the best dressed, best-decorated booth, most enthusiastic team, and people’s choice. The award ceremony will take place at approximately 3:00 pm. Enter by January 25, 2019. PayPal is also available by visiting www.785tips.com.

Then come out to eat starting at 12:30! Purchase tickets to taste award-winning stew recipes from all over Lamar and Red River counties! For more information, please contact: LRRCCS Executive Director 903-715-0270 or Email to Ed@785Tips.com