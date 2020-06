Lamar County Adds Five Cases, Now at 150

As of 6/1/2020 Lamar County has been notified of an additional 5 COVID-19 cases. The consist of a 30 year old female, 37 year old female, 42 year old female, 44 year old female, and 69 year old female.

Lamar County has 150 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Seven are travel related and 143 community spread.