It’s been a rough time for law enforcement across the country, and Lamar County Adopt-A-Cop has decided to hold another round of adoptions. Both Paris Police Chief Bob Hundley and Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass expressed their appreciation to local citizens for their continued support of their departments, officers and staffs. There are still 14 officers available for adoption and if you are interested in Adopting a Cop – go to the Lamar County Adopt a Cop Facebook page.