An investigation by Lamar County deputies and the Precinct 3 constable has led to the arrest of a man who allegedly stole hundreds of dollars worth of diesel fuel using a credit card skimmer. 36-year-old Yuri Columbie of Houston was charged with 11 counts of credit or debit card abuse. Eleven warrants for the same charge have been issued for 29-year-old Miguel Pineda Gomez, who remains at large.