Lamar and Red River County Crimestoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding a Sumner man wanted for Aggravated Assault. Twenty-two-year-old Jordan Lee Carroll is believed to be traveling in a gray 2011 GMC pickup with Texas tags 3141D65. Anyone with information should contact 903.785.TIPS (8477) or any law enforcement agency.

