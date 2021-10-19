Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Lamar County Bookings

Bond is $218,699 for a Garland man arrested by Lamar County Deputies on multiple felony charges. They charged Christopher Kantrell Burns with four sex crimes against children, Bail Jumping, Manufacture and Delivery of a Controlled Substance, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and several misdemeanors. He remains in the Lamar County Jail.

Lamar County Deputies arrested Jeremy Dewayne Robinson of Lancaster on a 6th District Court warrant for the Forgery of a Financial Instrument between $2500 and $30,000 as a Habitual Offender. His is $100,000.

