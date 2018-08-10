New Lamar County Chamber Connect Program

The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce is partnering up with the Lamar County Coalition of Education, Business, and Industry to help connect our students with local businesses in Lamar County.

The information that has been sent to all the schools and the chamber will be reaching out to its members that want to be a part of this. This will provide our students in Lamar County the opportunity to make that connection with business owners/leaders and hear their story about what it takes to become a successful business in their specific field. The hope is that there be a wide variety of business people on hand at every school to promote their business.

Students need that information because some of them may not know what direction to take to fulfill a goal or a dream they have. The other part of this will allow business owners/leaders to make the connection with students that have an interest in their field and possibly mentor, or in some cases hire after the connection is made. There are successful business people in Lamar County with multiple degrees or specific training that they can share information with our kids.

Chamber Connect will be available at schools during their lunch periods for kids to ask questions and gather needed information on how to pursue their dream after school.

Purpose: Connect members of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce with Paris, North Lamar, Chisum, Roxton, Trinity Christian Academy, and Prairiland High Schools.

Objective: Businesses showcase themselves and provide information to the future work-force of Lamar County.

Commitment: Travel to each school in Lamar County at least once, which is a commitment of six trips per school year. Hand out business information, set up, and be prepared for students to ask questions about your business. This is your opportunity to tell your story about how you got where you are. This is not a public speaking event.

We will be available during their lunch periods. You choose when to attend. The Chamber will reach out weekly to get the number of members that will be at the school so they can prepare.

Goal: To provide students the connection with what they want to do after completing school.

Chamber members can provide information and the steps needed to be successful in the business they are interested in, college, trade school, or specific training. This is not a Career Day! There will be follow-up by the Chamber. Businesses that have openings where students could be employed, can make starting at the bottom connections easier for the students that have already shown interest. Businesses mentoring our future workforce.