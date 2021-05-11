Lamar County Chamber of Commerce Seeking Volunteers For Pump Track Event

The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce is happy to announce that our newly completed World Class Pump Track is going to be the location of two new events coming to Paris May 28-30. The name of the events is The Red Bull Qualifier and US Pump Track Championship.

Events bring a need for volunteers. The following is a list of times we need volunteers for these events.

If you will volunteer any of these times please let us know at chamber@paristexas.com or call 903-784-2501.

Friday, May 28th ………………………….. 4 pm to 7 pm.

Saturday, May 29th………………………. 8 am to 10 am, 10 to Noon, Noon to 2 pm, 2 pm to 4 pm

and 4 pm to 6 pm.

Sunday, My 30th ………………………… 6 am to 8 am, 8 am to 10 am, 10 am to Noon, Noon to 2 pm, 2 to 4 pm, 4 to 6 pm.

We have scheduled 2 hour shifts in order to take a minimum of your time.

We look forward to hearing from you as soon as possible.

Thank you and Have a Great Day!