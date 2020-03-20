Lamar County Commissioners Court Agenda 03.23.2020

Notice is hereby given that a Regular Meeting of the Lamar CountyCommissioners’ Court will be held on the 23rd day of March 2020 at 9:00 am., in the Commissioners’ Courtroom located on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 North Main Street, Paris, Texas, at which time there will be discussion and/or action on the following subjects:

Pledge of Allegiance to the S. Flag and the Texas Flag. – Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court hearing a presentation from the local Lamar County Historical Commission (LCHC). In this presentation, the LCHC will be requesting Commissioners’ Court for approval to make an application for a historical marker at the Lamar County Services Building, also known as the “OldPost Office”. This historical marker commemorates the fact that a United States Post Office was on the same city block in Paris for more than 100 years and will help memorialize the building, and e the historical significance of that location. – Marvin Gorley, Lamar County Historical Commission; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners Court executing a Proclamation in support of “NationalCrimeVictims‘ Rights Week,“ April 19-25, 2020 to raise awareness for victims of crime and other activities throughout the month of April; Proclamation No. P2020-002. Due to the continued concerns over the Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19), the 6thAnnual “Walk of Hope” will be Also, we would like to request that flyers be allowed to be posted in the Lamar County Courthouse in regards to ”National Crime Victims’ Rights Week”. – Jane Adams, Victim Assistance Coordinator; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court executing a Proclamation declaring the week of April 12-18, 2020 as “National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week” in Lamar County, 1bis is a week that should be set aside so everyone can honor the telecommunications personnel in the public safety community and be made aware of their hard work and dedication; Proclamation No. P20200-03. – Scott Cass, Lamar County Sheriff; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action by the Lamar County Commissioners Court to consider consolidating “voting precincts/polling locations (32) for our 2020 General Election, to the same locations as our primaries (26)“. This is due to city and school elections being pushed to our November 2nduniform election date because of the Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19). If we do not consolidate, we will not have enough election equipment to accommodate the cities and schools’ – Tricia Johnson, Election Administrator; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to execute an “Agreement to Terminate” Tax Abatement Agreement dated November 26, 2012, between Lamar County and Aequs Aero Machine, (the successor in interest to T & K Machine, Inc.) Commissioners’ Court approved to terminated this agreement on January 13, 2020. – Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to receive into the minutes countersigned documents to finalize the Delilah Solar Energy, LLC Tax Abatement, as well as the Samson-DelilahReinvestment They are as follows:

Resolution and Order Designating the Samson-DeWah Reinvestment Zone in the Jurisdiction of Lamar County, Texas; Resolution Number 2019-026.

Resolution and Order of the Commissioners’ Court of Lamar County Texas for a Tax Abatement Agreement by and between the County and DelilahSolar Energy, Resolution No. 2019-027.

Resolution and Order of the commissioner’ Court of Lamar County, Texas for an Amendment to the Tax Abatement Agreement by and between the County and Samson Solar Energy, LLC; Resolution R2019-028.

Resolution and Order of the Commissioners Court of Lamar County, Texas for an Amendment to the Tax Abatement Agreement by and between the County and Samson Solar Energy, II, LLC; Resolution R2019-029.

Resolution and Order of the Commissioners Court of Lamar County, Texas for an Amendment to the Tax Abatement Agreement by and between the County and Samson Solar Energy, III, LLC; Resolution No.R2019-030.

Tax AbatementAgreement between Lamar County, Texas and Delilah Solar Energy, LLC; Order 2019-04

First Amendment to Tax Abatement Agreement between Lamar County, Texas, and Samson Solar Energy, LLC; Order 2019-05

First Amendment to Tax Abatement Agreement between Lamar County, Texas, and Samson Solar Energy, II, LLC; Order Number 2019-06

First Amendment to Tax Abatement Agreement between Lamar County, Texas, and Samson Solar Energy, III, LLC; Order No. 2019-07

Commissioners’ Court approved the above Resolutions and Orders on December 10, 2019. Today, we are receiving signed copies into our minutes. – Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court receiving an update and status report on repairs, and needed repairs, in the Courthouse and/or other County The item contemplates Lamar County Commissioners’ taking reasonable action as needed to repair and/or maintain County property. – Kerry Washington, Maintenance/Building Superintendent; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to consider and discuss the Coronavirus Outbreak (COVID-19) –

human resource and policies

facilities operations and staff

and, any other concerns and issues

The Lamar County Commissioners’ Court promotes the safety and well-being of our employees, their families, and our citiz.ens of Lamar County. -Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to receive and approve the “ACAReporting and Tracking Service (ARTS) Contact Designation Form” and the “(ACA)Reporting and Tracking Service (ARTS) 2020 Renewal Confirmation Program Agreement” with the Texas Association of Counties Health and Employee Benefits Pool (TAC HEBP). This agreement reflects the Affordable Care Act Reporting and Tracking Services (ARTS) program offered by TAC HEBP.- Kayla Hall, Lamar County Auditor

Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to receive the County Auditor’s monthly financial report for the period ending January – Kayla Hall, Lamar County Auditor

Discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court regarding line-item transfers for various – Kayla Hall, Lamar County Auditor

Approval of – Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to approve payment of claims, payroll, and other – Kayla Hall, Lamar County Auditor

ADJOURN

, 2020

Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

I, the undersigned, County Clerk, do hereby certify that the above Notice of Meeting of the above­ named Commissioners' Court is a true and correct copy of said Notice on the bulletin board at the Courthouse door of Lamar County, Texas at a place readily accessible to the general public at all times on the 19th day of March 2020 and said Notice remained so posted continuously for at least 72 hours preceding the scheduled time of the said meeting.

Lamar County Clerk