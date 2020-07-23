Lamar County Commissioners Court Agenda 07.27.20

- Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag. — Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge
2. PUBLIC HEARING-
- Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will hold a public hearing to discuss the creating and designating a Reinvestment Zone (or Zones) pursuant to the County’s Guidelines and Criteria under the Property Re-development and Tax Abatement Act, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. The potential Reinvestment Zone will be known as ‘Talis Fann Solar Reinvestment Zone # I “, and is ptuposed to provide economic development within Lamar County. — Troy Reed and Evan Hom, w/Emst & Young, LLP., (representing Samsung Solar Energy 2, LLC); Don Biard, McLaughlin, Hutchison & Biard, LLP; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge
- Close Public Hearing.
3. PUBLIC HEARING-
- Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will hold a public hearing to discuss potential Economic Incentive Development Agreement between Paris Farm Solar, LLC and Lamar County pursuant to the County’s Guidelines and Criteria under the property redevelopment and Tax Abatement, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. – Troy Reed and Evan Hom, w/Ernst & Young, LLP., (representing Samsung Solar Energ7 2, LLC); Don Biard, McLaughlin, Hutchison & Biard, LLP; Brmdon Bell, Lamar County Judge
- Close Public Hearing.
July 27,2020
- by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to consider and take possible action to create Paris Fann Reinvestment Zone #1 pursuant to the County’s Guidelines and Criteria under the Property Re-development and Tax Abatement Act, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. – Troy Reed and Evan Hom, w/Emst & Young, LLP., (representing Samsung Solar Energy 2, LLC); Don Biard, McLaughlin, Hutchison & Biard, LLP; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge
- Discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Couttto consider approving Paris Farm Solar, LLC and Lamar County’s Economic Incentive Development Agreement pursuant to the County’s Guidelines and Criteria under the Property Re-development and Tax Abatement Act, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. – Troy Reed and Evan Hom, w/Ernst &
Young, LLP., (representing Samsung Solar Energy 2, LLC); Don Biard, McLaughlin,
Hutchison & Biard, LLP; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge
6. PUBLIC HEARING-
Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will hold a public hearing to consider issuing a traffic regulation under Chapter 251 ofthe Texas Transportation Code. lhe specific regulation under discussion is the installing a “no thnl trucks” sign in Precinct Three area on County Roads 33500, 33100, 35610, 34500 North; and 34500 South. — Ronnie Bass, Precinct Three Commissioner
- Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Coutt to consider and approve installing a “no thru trucks” sign in Precinct Three area on County Roads 33500, 33100, 35610, 34500 Nordr, and 34500 South. —Ronnie Bass, Precinct Three Commissioner
- Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court assessing, or not assessing, optional local fees in addition to fre mnual automobile regulatory fee. The optional fees to be considered are (1) County Road and Bridge Fee; (2) Child Safety Fee; and (3) Transportation Project (Mobility) Fee. — Haskell Maroney, Lamar County Tax Assessor-
Collectors
ofthe County Commissione1S
July 27,2020
25
- by Lamar County Commissioners’ Coutt to received executed copy ofthe “Space License Agreement” between Lamar County and American Red Cross, for the use of space in a County building. Commissioners’ Court approved this agreement on July 19, 2020. —BrmdonBell, Lamar County Judge
- Discussion and/or action by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Coutt receiving an update and status report on repairs, and needed repairs, in the Courthouse and/or other County property. The item contemplates Lamar County Commissioners’ taking reasonable action as needed to repair and/or maintain County property. — Keny Washington, Maintenance/Building Superintendent; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge
- Discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court regarding line-item transfers for various offces. — Kayla Hall, Lamar County Auditor
- BUDGET WORKSHOPS — Public hearings and/or discussions regarding 2020-2021 Lamar County budgets. — Brmdon Bell, Lamar County Judge
- Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissionets’ Court to vote on the Order for Salary and Allowmces ofElected Officials for fiscal year 2020-2021. — Kayla Hall, Lamar County Auditor
- Discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Coun to review and possibly make changes as necessary to the base salaries for county positions that was approved by Commissioners’ Couft. Court will be implementing new guidelines for setting salaries upon hiring also. — Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge