Lamar County Commissioners Court Agenda 07.27.20

Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag. — Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

2. PUBLIC HEARING-

Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will hold a public hearing to discuss the creating and designating a Reinvestment Zone (or Zones) pursuant to the County’s Guidelines and Criteria under the Property Re-development and Tax Abatement Act, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. The potential Reinvestment Zone will be known as ‘Talis Fann Solar Reinvestment Zone # I “, and is ptuposed to provide economic development within Lamar County. — Troy Reed and Evan Hom, w/Emst & Young, LLP., (representing Samsung Solar Energy 2, LLC); Don Biard, McLaughlin, Hutchison & Biard, LLP; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge Close Public Hearing.

3. PUBLIC HEARING-

Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will hold a public hearing to discuss potential Economic Incentive Development Agreement between Paris Farm Solar, LLC and Lamar County pursuant to the County’s Guidelines and Criteria under the property redevelopment and Tax Abatement, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. – Troy Reed and Evan Hom, w/Ernst & Young, LLP., (representing Samsung Solar Energ7 2, LLC); Don Biard, McLaughlin, Hutchison & Biard, LLP; Brmdon Bell, Lamar County Judge Close Public Hearing.

July 27,2020

by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to consider and take possible action to create Paris Fann Reinvestment Zone #1 pursuant to the County’s Guidelines and Criteria under the Property Re-development and Tax Abatement Act, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. – Troy Reed and Evan Hom, w/Emst & Young, LLP., (representing Samsung Solar Energy 2, LLC); Don Biard, McLaughlin, Hutchison & Biard, LLP; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge Discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Couttto consider approving Paris Farm Solar, LLC and Lamar County’s Economic Incentive Development Agreement pursuant to the County’s Guidelines and Criteria under the Property Re-development and Tax Abatement Act, Chapter 312 of the Texas Tax Code. – Troy Reed and Evan Hom, w/Ernst &

Young, LLP., (representing Samsung Solar Energy 2, LLC); Don Biard, McLaughlin,

Hutchison & Biard, LLP; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

6. PUBLIC HEARING-

Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will hold a public hearing to consider issuing a traffic regulation under Chapter 251 ofthe Texas Transportation Code. lhe specific regulation under discussion is the installing a “no thnl trucks” sign in Precinct Three area on County Roads 33500, 33100, 35610, 34500 North; and 34500 South. — Ronnie Bass, Precinct Three Commissioner

Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Coutt to consider and approve installing a “no thru trucks” sign in Precinct Three area on County Roads 33500, 33100, 35610, 34500 Nordr, and 34500 South. —Ronnie Bass, Precinct Three Commissioner Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court assessing, or not assessing, optional local fees in addition to fre mnual automobile regulatory fee. The optional fees to be considered are (1) County Road and Bridge Fee; (2) Child Safety Fee; and (3) Transportation Project (Mobility) Fee. — Haskell Maroney, Lamar County Tax Assessor-

Collectors

ofthe County Commissione1S

July 27,2020

25