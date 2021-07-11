Lamar County Commissioners Court Meeting 07.12

Lamar County Commissioners will meet in regular session this morning at 9. One of the agenda items calls for the court to look at the salary schedule for elected officials. The court will go into a closed executive session to discuss possible litigation. Commissioners will also discuss and possibly act on new health insurance rates.

According to an agenda posting, Lamar County Commissioners will visit two major local industries. They will visit Metro Gate Manufacturing tomorrow morning at 10:30 and American SpiralWeld Pipe on July 22. The visits are for informational purposes only.