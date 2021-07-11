" /> Lamar County Commissioners Court Meeting 07.12 – EastTexasRadio.com
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Mark Patrick Header 2020
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Cypress Basin Hospice Radney Foster June 2021

Lamar County Commissioners Court Meeting 07.12

Dave Kirkpatrick 4 hours ago

Lamar County Commissioners will meet in regular session this morning at 9. One of the agenda items calls for the court to look at the salary schedule for elected officials. The court will go into a closed executive session to discuss possible litigation. Commissioners will also discuss and possibly act on new health insurance rates.

According to an agenda posting, Lamar County Commissioners will visit two major local industries.  They will visit Metro Gate Manufacturing tomorrow morning at 10:30 and American SpiralWeld Pipe on July 22. The visits are for informational purposes only.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     