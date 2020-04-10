Lamar County Commissioners Court Meeting At 0900 Monday April 13

Based on guidance from federal, state, and local health officials and under the direction of orders issued by Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, until further notice, the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will conduct all meetings utilizing telephonic and/or video-conference through www.zoom.us and to join access with Meeting ID 103 214835. Face-to-face interactions between members of the public and public officials during these meetings will be suspended.

Pledge of Allegiance to the U.S. Flag and the Texas Flag. — Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge Discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners Court to receive briefing from Judge Bell regarding Coronavims (COVID-19)i preparations and status of govemmental operations of the County in light of the COVID-19 pandemic; consider and take necessary action to protect the health, safety, and welfare of employees and citizens ofLamar County as a result thereof. – Ms. Gina Prestridge, Executive Director, Paris-Lamar County Health District; Mr. Mark Lueke, Lead Clinical Epidemiologist; Paris-Lamar County Health District; Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to seek the Courts approval to extend the date on Judge Bell’s Order dated March 19, 2020 to “Declared a Local State ofDisaster for Lamar County, Texas”, to coincide with Govemor Abbott’s Executive Order GA-14, (state wide) which will expire on April 30, 2020. Currently, Judge Bell’s Order is set to expire on April 25, 2020. —Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge Regarding the Lamar County Commissioners Court does hereby recognize and extend sincere appreciation to Ron W. Byers for almost forty years of faithful service and dedication as a public servant and further expresses best wishes on his retirement, by approval of Proclamation No. P2020-004. — Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court to receive the County Treasurer’s monthly report for the months of December 2019, January & February 2020. — NICki Bridgers, Lamar County Treasurer Discussion and/or action regarding Lamar County Commissioners’ Court receiving into the minutes a copy of the executed copy between Lamar County and G.S.E. Twelve, LLC the ‘Modification to Tax Abatement Agreement’, dated April 2, 2019, relating to the Impact Solar Project.

In general, the amendment to the December 11, 2018 Tax Abatement Agreement is a modification of the Reinvestment Zone for the additional tract of land composed of approximately 33.5-acre tract of land located in the southeast portion of Lamar County, South of The City of Deport, Texas, for the purpose of constucting a 250-megawatt solar electric fann, project name “Impact Solar”. — Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

Discussion and/or action by the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court receiving into the minutes a copy of the executed copy between Lamar County and Aequs Aero Machine, Inc., (the successor in interest to T & K Machine, Inc.) the “Agreement to Terminate” Tax Abatement Agreement dated November 26, 2012. Commissioners’ Court approved to terminated this agreement on January 13, 2020. – Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge