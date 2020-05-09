" /> Lamar County Commissioners Court To Meet – EastTexasRadio.com
Lamar County Commissioners Court To Meet

1 min ago

 

Lamar County Commissioners will meet in regular session this morning and hold a public hearing on refinancing the Waste Management tax exempt bonds. Commissioners will also discuss and possibly take action on an application for a block grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture for the State Urgent Need Fund. Commissioners will also hear a presentation from Commissioner Ronnie Bass and Judge Brandon Bell on the COVID 19 status in the county. There are numerous other items on the lengthy agenda.

 

