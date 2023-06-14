ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Veranda Pontoon Boats Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Header- Mark Patrick
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Hess Lawn Mower Header

Lamar County Commissioners Meet

Lamar County Courthouse

The Lamar County Commissioners Court has approved an investment zone for the proposed J. M Hoskins Solar Project, south of Blossom. The solar farm will be capable of producing 282 megawatts of power and will have a 100-megawatt battery. The project will cost an estimated $282 million. Establishing the zone is necessary for the county to consider any economic development assistance.

They introduced Jaci Eaves as the new Lamar County Extension Agent at this week’s Lamar County Commissioners Court meeting. Eaves previously served as an Ag teacher for the Paris ISD.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     