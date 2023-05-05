Hess Lawn Mower Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Momentum Can-Am In Stock Header

Lamar County Commissioners Need Funding For Courthouse Roof Repair

Lamar County CourthouseLamar County Commissioners received word from David Chase with Architexas that the Texas Historical Commission has approved repairs for the parapet and roof on the Lamar County Courthouse. It’s uncertain, however, if emergency funding for the project is immediately available. In other business at the special meeting this week, commissioners approved placing a “Legal Kiosk” outside  JP offices to provide access to Lone Star Legal Aid, a free legal service for those who qualify.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved                                     