Lamar County Commissioners Need Funding For Courthouse Roof Repair

Lamar County CourthouseLamar County Commissioners received word from David Chase with Architexas that the Texas Historical Commission has approved repairs for the parapet and roof on the Lamar County Courthouse. It’s uncertain, however, if emergency funding for the project is immediately available. In other business at the special meeting this week, commissioners approved placing a “Legal Kiosk” outside JP offices to provide access to Lone Star Legal Aid, a free legal service for those who qualify.