The Lamar County Commissioners Court has approved a $12, 197,000 budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 fiscal year. The proposed tax rate is 30. 45 cents per $100 valuation. The rate is 4 cents lower than the previous rate but the highest rate allowed by state law without a public vote. A Public hearing will be held at the County Courthouse on August 21 at 5:30pm.