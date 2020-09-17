" /> Lamar County Commissioners To Meet in Special Session Monday at 0900. – EastTexasRadio.com
Access Financial Group
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Dane McLamore Header
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
cypress basin hospice
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
North Texas Paving Group Header

Lamar County Commissioners To Meet in Special Session Monday at 0900.

3 hours ago

Notice is hereby given that a Special Meeting of the Lamar County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 21 day of September, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., in the Commissioners’ Courtroom located on the first floor of the Lamar County Courthouse, 119 North Main Street, Paris, Texas, at which time there will be discussion and/or action on the following subjects:

  1. Pledge of Allegiance. — Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

2. Executive Session

Discussion and/or deliberation by the Lamar County Commissioners Court’ regarding consultation with an attorney. This agenda item is pursuant to Sec. 551.071 of the Texas Govemment Code. — Kayla Hall, Lamar County Auditor, Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge

  1. Action regarding executive session. —Brandon Bell, Lamar County Judge
  2. Discussion and/or action by Lamar County Commissioners’ Court regarding line-item transfers for various offices. — Kayla Hall, Lamar County Auditor
  3. —Lamar County Auditor, Kayla Hall
  4. ADJOURN

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     