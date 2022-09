Lamar County Courthouse

The Lamar County Commissioners Court will meet at 9:00 this morning and consider several tax abatements. Commissioners will discuss five-year tax abatement for We’re Going to Paris for the rehabilitation of the Westgate Apartments. They will also discuss several reductions related to the 5-in-5 Housing Infill Development Program. Also on the agenda is the appointment of Dr. Amanda Green as the Health Authority for the Paris-Lamar County Health District.