Lamar County Commissioners will host a public hearing at 5:30 this evening on the proposed budget. The proposal calls for a $27.1 million total general, road, and bridge budget. A 34.48 per hundred property tax would support it. The new funding, if approved, is $1.5 million more than the current budget. It calls for a $3000 raise for county employees and elected officials and a 6% increase for law enforcement. Also on the agenda are plans for a county employee health fair on September 6.