Feed the Flame is an annual event to raise funds for the Adult Special Olympians throughout the Area who have an intellectual disability. This is the only funding this group will have to compete in local, Area, and State competitions. Feed the Flame will be held on March 6 at the Elks Lodge with food, live entertainment and some great auction items. For sponsorship or ticketing information, contact Bill or Cathi Taylor at 816-447-6181 or 913-219-1467 or on Lamar County Contenders Facebook page.