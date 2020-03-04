Lamar County Contenders Feed The Flame Fundraiser Friday

The Lamar County Contenders Feed the Flame fundraiser is coming to the Elks Lodge 2110 36th St. NE in Paris Friday, March 6. $35 per person includes dinner, entertainment and soft drink with adult beverages available for purchase. Great live and silent auction items. For tickets or info call Bill Taylor at 816-447-6181 or 903-732-3558.

Please come out and eat, dance to Rue 82 with Carl Lewis, browse the silent auction items, and bid with Monte Moore on several awesome items. Meet your Contenders and support their group, allowing them to compete and be a part of an organization where they thrive and are all winners!