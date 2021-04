The Paris-Lamar County Health District reports 3 new or probable cases of Coronavirus but no new deaths. The Texas DSHS reports 29 active cases of the disease and the total number of fatalities remains at 154.

*The Paris-Lamar County Health District has rescheduled the MODERNA SECOND DOSES that were slated for today at the Love Civic Center for April 30, which is within the guideline from the CDC. Scheduling begins on Monday. There is no need to contact the City or Health District.