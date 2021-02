The Paris-Lamar County Health District reports 3 new deaths from COVID 19. The latest patients to die were an 80-year-old woman, a 68-year-old man and a 71-year-old man. One of the people who died, passed away in Oklahoma and was not reported until Monday. Twenty-one confirmed and probable cases were reported. The DSHS Coronavirus Dashboard now shows a total of 141 fatalities and an estimated 306 active cases of the virus.