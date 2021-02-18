Lamar County Coronavirus Vaccine Clinic Update

Due to the weather and circumstances beyond their control, the Paris Lamar Health District did not receive the 1000 1st doses and 400 2nd doses that were scheduled for distribution this Saturday. They do however have 590 that were transferred from PRMC, and will vaccinate with those as planned. They do expect close to 2400 doses to be delivered this coming week, and they will be distributed next Friday and Saturday.

With that said, the COVID Call Center will begin calling residents to reschedule them for next Fri/Sat appointments. This will include all 2nd dose recipients (who were due 2/19) and others based on Phase, age and registration date. Reminder that 2nd doses can be given up to 6 weeks after the first and still be 100% effective!

The Call Center will also begin calling up to 1800 more recipients on the waiting list to schedule them for the clinic next Friday and Saturday (2/26,2/27). Thank you for your patience and please remember to answer your phone even if it says Unknown Caller during the day Friday!