Lamar County Coronavirus Vaccines 04.21.21

The Texas DSHS Coronavirus Dashboard shows 29 active cases of Coronavirus in Lamar County. There have been 154 fatalities from the virus and 5,614 recoveries.

Due to an event already scheduled at the Love Civic Center tomorrow, the Paris-Lamar County Health District is now scheduling MODERNA SECOND DOSES that were due tomorrow for April 30, which is well within the 24-42- day guideline from the CDC. They will begin scheduling those on Monday, April 26. There is no need to contact the City or Health District.